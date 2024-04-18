Do's and don'ts to take good care of your eye this summer

BENGALURU: Summer brings longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of outdoor activities. However, along with the fun, it also brings some risks to eye health. The sun’s intense rays, increased outdoor time, and exposure to various elements can potentially harm your eyes if not properly cared for. As summer has set in, there is a need to protect the eyes from the season’s potential hazards. Longer days increased outdoor activities, and the intense heat requires special attention to maintain eye health. To ensure your eyes stay healthy and happy this summer, here are do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

Dos

Wear Sunglasses

Ensure to use quality sunglasses that provide 100 per cent UV protection. UV rays can cause damage to your eyes, leading to conditions like cataract and macular degeneration. Check out for sunglasses labelled as blocking both UVA and UVB rays.

Use Protective Eyewear

Whether you’re swimming, playing sports, or doing yard work, wear appropriate eye protection. Goggles or safety glasses can shield your eyes from debris, chemicals, and other harmful substances.

Stay Cautious about Seasonal Eye Allergies

Look out for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis, usually more common in summer. Symptoms are redness, itching, congestion of eyes along with sneezing. In case you experience such symptoms, avoid vigorous rubbing and consult your eye doctor.