Essential services voting from April 19-21 in Bangalore

BENGALURU: Voting facilities for absentee voters on essential service (AVES) has been arranged in Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituencies. As many as 1,348 essential services’ personnel in the three segments can cast their vote between 9 am and 5 pm at their respective centres from April 19-21, the District Election Officer’s office announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered disciplinary action against those officials who did not attend the training programme held for polling booth staff.

Girinath, after visiting three places where the training is being conducted for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers on Wednesday, said they should properly understand the information given by the master trainers about the activities that will take place at booths on the polling day.