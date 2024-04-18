Four youth attack three men for raising religious slogans in Bengaluru, held

BENGALURU: Four youngsters were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting three men in a car, after a fracas over raising religious slogans, in Chikkabettahalli in Vidyaranyapura police station limits on Wednesday. Two of the arrested are minors.

BM Laxmi Prasad, DCP (Northeast), said the incident involved three men belonging to a certain community, who were travelling by car and raising religious slogans. Two bike-borne men from another community stopped them and picked a fight over the slogans, and asked them to shout slogans of another religion.

“Then a scuffle broke out where two other accused joined them and assaulted the three victims,” the DCP said.