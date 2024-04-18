Four youth attack three men for raising religious slogans in Bengaluru, held

BENGALURU: Four youngsters were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting three men in a car, after a fracas over raising religious slogans, in Chikkabettahalli in Vidyaranyapura police station limits on Wednesday. Two of the arrested are minors.
BM Laxmi Prasad, DCP (Northeast), said the incident involved three men belonging to a certain community, who were travelling by car and raising religious slogans. Two bike-borne men from another community stopped them and picked a fight over the slogans, and asked them to shout slogans of another religion.
“Then a scuffle broke out where two other accused joined them and assaulted the three victims,” the DCP said.
A video of the incident has gone viral. In the 30-second clip, the accused can be seen coming near the driver’s side on the busy road and picking a quarrel with the victims. The accused, who appeared to be under the influence of some substance, abused the people in the car.
Police have identified the accused and are on the lookout for them. Vidyaranyapura police registered a case and are investigating.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said he has spoken to the police commissioner. “I am keeping track of the developments. We will ensure there is no further flare-up.’’
DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Ram Navami is a festival of peace and harmony, no one should use this time of festival to provoke or instigate. No one should take law into their own hands.’’