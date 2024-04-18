‘It’s during a waiting period that you start questioning yourself’: Kubbra Sait

BENGALURU: Renowned for her versatile roles on screen, Kubbra Sait’s off-screen persona is equally distinctive, which is reflected in her vibrant Instagram feed. The Bengaluru hudugi’s journey began as an accounts manager in Dubai before she transitioned into the entertainment industry. Recently, Sait participated in ‘Table For Everyone’, a campaign by Black & White Ginger Ale, a community of food enthusiasts. Excerpts:

You are known to be a powerhouse of talent. What inspired you to be an actor?

I didn’t even think I wanted to be an actor. I knew I wanted to go to Mumbai and be famous. But I didn’t know how. If I continue to do the work I believed in, then something would propel me.

Everyone has their highs and lows. Tell us yours.

When you don’t end up doing the kind of work that you feel that you have the potential for, you feel low. It’s during a waiting period that you start questioning yourself. Should I do something else? The mind has a chatter of its own, but those are the times that you need to hold yourself together. As for high points, I’m fortunate to be doing what I’m doing.

A dream role?

So many! I’m taking baby steps in acting. I love everything that comes my way. But I would like to be in a rom-com though.

As an actor, you are in the public eye at all times. How do you handle it?

When I don’t want to be in the public eye, I stay home. That’s the best approach. I’m comfortable with who I am. With social media, you need to take responsibility for who you are and what you choose. Everyone has an opinion about your personal life, but boundaries should be respected.

Any more books?

The first book took me 40 years to write as it was unpacking four decades of my life. My next book would come out when I’m ready. Writing a book is easy, but selling it is hard.

You have a famous sibling. What is your equation with him?

Danish is my younger brother and is one of easily the funniest men I know. In the most mundane things, he finds something funny. What’s also interesting about his humour is that he’s a guy who’s saying the things that’s already on your mind. But, I’m miffed that he got a second cat before I did!