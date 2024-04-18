Karnataka HC junks Kulkarni plea, asks special court to conclude trial in three months

BENGALURU: In a setback to former minister and MLA Vinay R Kulkarni, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by him, questioning the order passed by the special court to frame charges against him in the murder case of Yogesh Goudar, a member of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, in 2016, for being devoid of merits.

The court, however, requested the special court to accomplish the trial and dispose of the case of the petitioner within three months, saying a case of this kind should be disposed of “before memory fades”, at least as a concession to the shortness of human life.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Kulkarni, contending that no charges could have been filed against him since there was absolutely no material to connect him to the crime.