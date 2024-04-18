Rotary dialogue to create master plan for sustainable Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Instead of ranting about present-day traffic, solid waste, sewage and air pollution, it’s better to dialogue and plan for a sustainable Bengaluru. Rotary International Districts 3191 and 3192, in association with Sycom Global and Indian Green Building Council, announced that it will begin a dialogue to evolve a basis to create a master plan for the sustainability of Greater Bengaluru area for the next 25 years.
The event, titled ‘Bengaluru 2050’-- Dialogue on Sustainability’, a ‘5-Elements’ seminar on Sustainable Urban Ecology will be held at the Indian Institute of Science on April 21.
Addressing the media here on Wednesday, renowned actor, filmmaker and theatre personality Prakash Belawadi said, “The focus of the dialogue is to imagine a sustainable Bengaluru in 2050. The sessions are split into five elements of earth (Panchaboothas). The ‘earth’ element focuses on a more rational land use model for living, learning, work, healthcare, leisure, arts and culture.
The ‘water’ element focuses on better-managed conservation and recycling of water with a hydrology model that covers drainage, surface water bodies and groundwater, including rainwater harvesting. The ‘fire’ element focuses on responsible and efficient generation and use of energy to power mobility, homes, industry and business, institutions, sports, media and entertainment. The ‘air’ element focuses on a cleaner atmosphere. The ‘space’ element focuses on safer use of emerging 5G, 6G connectivity in the EMR spectrum.”
Rotary International Districts 3191 and 3192 will make the dialogue an ‘Annual Rotary Avani (earth)’ event with deeper and formal collaboration with academic institutions and responsible industry and corporates of Bengaluru to regularly monitor the five elements of the ecology of Greater Bengaluru, and publish an annual balance sheet report on the state of ecology on Earth Day, observed on April 22 every year.
The first release will be in April 2025.