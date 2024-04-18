Rotary dialogue to create master plan for sustainable Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Instead of ranting about present-day traffic, solid waste, sewage and air pollution, it’s better to dialogue and plan for a sustainable Bengaluru. Rotary International Districts 3191 and 3192, in association with Sycom Global and Indian Green Building Council, announced that it will begin a dialogue to evolve a basis to create a master plan for the sustainability of Greater Bengaluru area for the next 25 years.

The event, titled ‘Bengaluru 2050’-- Dialogue on Sustainability’, a ‘5-Elements’ seminar on Sustainable Urban Ecology will be held at the Indian Institute of Science on April 21.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, renowned actor, filmmaker and theatre personality Prakash Belawadi said, “The focus of the dialogue is to imagine a sustainable Bengaluru in 2050. The sessions are split into five elements of earth (Panchaboothas). The ‘earth’ element focuses on a more rational land use model for living, learning, work, healthcare, leisure, arts and culture.