Son's birthday wish lands Bengaluru couple in trouble
BENGALURU: A techie couple has landed in trouble for fulfilling their son’s birthday wish by taking him for a thrill ride and making him stand on the scooter’s footrest. While the couple were riding with their son standing on the two-wheeler’s foldable footrest, a commuter recorded the video and posted it on social media.
The video went viral following which an FIR was registered against them. In less than 48 hours, the video has garnered over two lakh views with people condemning the parents’ act. The video was shared on ‘X’ on Monday night. In the 17-second video, it can be seen the woman riding a pillion holding her son who is standing on the footrest. The Kerala-origin couple were also not wearing helmets. The FIR was registered against the couple by the Mahadevapura traffic police on Tuesday.
The video was captured on Monday night around 10.30 pm near Graphite India in Whitefield along with the vehicle’s registration number. The person who posted the video has asked if there will be any action taken on these parents.
To bring it to the notice of the city traffic police, several social media pages with a huge following re-posted it tagging the authorities concerned.
The city traffic police responded to the video tagging the jurisdictional Mahadevapura traffic police. The Mahadevapura traffic police traced the scooter rider who stays near Whitefield.
“The couple, who was summoned to the police station, said that their son forced them to make him stand on the scooter’s footrest. Since it was their son’s eighth birthday, they did the dangerous act to fulfill his wish. A case of any individual found guilty of rash or negligent driving, endangering human life under section 279 of the IPC has been registered against the couple. They have to appear before the jurisdictional traffic court to pay the fine,” said the police.