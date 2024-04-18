Son's birthday wish lands Bengaluru couple in trouble

BENGALURU: A techie couple has landed in trouble for fulfilling their son’s birthday wish by taking him for a thrill ride and making him stand on the scooter’s footrest. While the couple were riding with their son standing on the two-wheeler’s foldable footrest, a commuter recorded the video and posted it on social media.

The video went viral following which an FIR was registered against them. In less than 48 hours, the video has garnered over two lakh views with people condemning the parents’ act. The video was shared on ‘X’ on Monday night. In the 17-second video, it can be seen the woman riding a pillion holding her son who is standing on the footrest. The Kerala-origin couple were also not wearing helmets. The FIR was registered against the couple by the Mahadevapura traffic police on Tuesday.

The video was captured on Monday night around 10.30 pm near Graphite India in Whitefield along with the vehicle’s registration number. The person who posted the video has asked if there will be any action taken on these parents.