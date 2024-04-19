Bengaluru set to host TCS 10K run

BENGALURU: The 16th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru marathon will kick-off at the Manekshaw Parade grounds on Sunday.

Legendary shot putter Valerie Adams, a four-time world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, will be the International Event Ambassador.

About 30,000 runners will take part in various categories, including 10K (Open and Elite), Majja Run, Champions with Disability, and the Silvers’ Run. Pre-race activities for all participants will be held at the Rajendra Sinhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI), while post-race engagements will take place on the field. The route will offer a scenic journey, passing through Bengaluru’s renowned landmarks like Chinnaswamy Stadium, High Court and Vidhana Soudha as well as cover a 3-km stretch around Ulsoor Lake.

The Indian elite women’s lineup will include defending champion Tamshi Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav, a two-time champion and event record holder with a timing of 33:38 set in 2018. Meanwhile, Harmanjot Singh, last year’s runner-up, will again compete in the men’s category.

Winners in the Indian Men’s and Women’s categories will receive Rs 2.75 lakh each. Additionally, a record-breaking performance could earn them an extra Rs 2 lakh.