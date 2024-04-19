Man stabs lover to death, her mother smashes his head in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man, who stabbed his 25-year-old lover to death, was murdered by her mother at Shiva Temple Park near Sarakki Market on Thursday.

After a bitter argument with the woman, the man stabbed her with a knife. The woman’s mother, who was with her, smashed the man’s head with a concrete brick at the park around 4.15pm.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh of Goraguntepalya and Anusha of Shakambari Nagar in JP Nagar. Suresh was an employee of an event management company and Anusha worked as a caretaker in a local hospital.

Woman wanted to end relationship

It is said that Suresh and Anusha worked with an event management company earlier and were in a relationship. Despite knowing that Suresh was married and had two children, Anusha continued her relationship with him for five years.

However, she wanted to end the relationship and told Suresh to keep away from her. But Suresh kept pestering her. Unable to bear the harassment, Anusha approached the police some time ago.

She approached the police even on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Suresh requested her to meet him one last time at the park.

“Anusha went to the park along with her mother Geetha. When Suresh tried to convince her to continue their relationship, she refused. Enraged by this, Suresh started stabbing her with a knife. Seeing her daughter being stabbed, Geetha picked up a concrete brick that was lying in the park and smashed his head. Suresh, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot,” the police said.

The police have detained Geetha.

Further investigations under way.