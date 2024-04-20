Rs 47.10 crore misappropriated in DDUTTL: CID

BENGALURU: The CID, which is probing the alleged misappropriation of funds in D Devraj Urs Truck Terminals Limited (DDUTTL), a state government undertaking, has informed a local court that DDUTTL has suffered a loss of Rs 47.10 crore and 782 files related to illegal work orders have been seized.

A public prosecutor made this submission before Judge Yashawanth Kumar, 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, during the hearing of anticipatory bail petitions filed by Naveen Kumar B, MS Nandish and Gayathridevi, the accused in the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the petitioners, prima facie, had submitted fake bills to DDUTTL and received money for works that have not been completed, causing a loss of more than Rs 47 crore. The public prosecutor told the court that the petitioners have stated that they are doing business in the names of Venisha Enterprises, SS Enterprises and Mayur Advertising, respectively.