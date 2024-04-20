Six Nigerian drug peddlers attack cops in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old police inspector attached to the Anti-Narcotic Wing (ANW) of the CCB and five other policemen were attacked by a gang of six Nigerian drug-peddlers during a raid on their residence in the city on Thursday.

L Subramanya Swamy, the inspector, and head constable SB Rajiv were admitted to a private hospital at Kodigehalli. Other injured policemen were treated as outpatients.

The gang members also damaged two police vehicles with machetes, stones and sticks.

The attack took place between 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm at Mavallipura in Hesaraghatta. Swamy has filed a complaint against the six Nigerians.

Swamy recently arrested a Nigerian and recovered 4 kg of MDMA from him. A complaint in this regard was registered in Bagalagunte police station. When Swamy was looking for the associates of the Nigerian, he received information about the drug peddlers at Mavallipura.

Swamy and Rajiv in plainclothes went to Singanayakanahalli and found one drug peddler drinking in a bar and restaurant there. They followed the peddler who rode a scooter to the house at Mavallipura. Swamy and Rajiv raided the house and found two people there.

When they tried to arrest them, the duo started attacking them. The accused called their associates and four others joined them. All the six accused started assaulting the policemen who ran out of the house and dialled 112 for backup. When the policemen were escaping, the accused damaged their vehicle. A police patrol team rushed to the spot and shifted Swamy and Rajiv to the nearby hospital. The gang members also attacked four policemen in the patrol vehicle and damaged it.

“The injured policemen are out of danger. The accused are yet to be arrested. Two police vehicles have been damaged,” Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi told TNIE.

A case of attempt to murder (IPC 307) along with other Sections of the IPC have been registered against the accused.