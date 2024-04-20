Veteran actor Jayashree revives grandfather's legacy in cult Kannada play 'Sadarame'

BENGALURU: It’s rare for stage characters to garner the kind of fervent adoration usually reserved for film superstars. Yet, Kalla, a standout character in the cult-classic Kannada play Sadarame, achieves just that. Originally portrayed by Gubbi Veranna – a pioneer of Kannada theatre and cinema – the role is now being revived by his granddaughter, veteran thespian, actor, and playback singer B Jayashree, who is also the director, in today’s performance at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

“This [Sadarame] was a very popular company play. Whenever the company struggled to generate revenue, they would bring back this play, and it would always be a huge success. The story that the play tells is universal; it resonates with people. So, even though it was first staged years before I was even born, it’s very relevant today,” Jayashree shares, adding that she decided to revive the play in the early 2010s at fellow actor Arundathi Nag’s urging.

“Aru [Arundathi Nag] called me up and told me she was organising a company theatre festival and wanted me to perform a play from the Gubbi company. We considered various options, including Dashavathara and Akka Mahadevi. However, various difficulties, including cost and casting, prevented us from seriously entertaining those ideas. So, Aru suggested I do Sadarame instead. But that posed a different problem – where would I find someone to replace Gubbi Veeranna as Kalla? Aru said, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’,” she adds.

Taking on the role of Kalla was not a decision that the 73-year-old made lightly. The pressure of living up to her grandfather’s legacy, and her desire to honour it without any blemishes, weighed heavily on her. “I’m proud to say that people recognise me for my work first and as Veeranna’s granddaughter afterward. I didn’t want to perform a role that my grandfather had done and potentially put a black spot on his legacy if I messed it up,” she explains.

Despite Nag’s persistence, alongside moral support from friends and family, including Jayashree’s mother GV Malathamma, she wasn’t convinced. “But when someone I knew, called me up and said, ‘Don’t make such a mistake. Don’t try to blemish Veeranna’s legacy,’ something changed. I got angry and thought to myself, ‘I have been in theatre for so long, how can I bring blemish to this play?’ So, I took it as a challenge, but I was still very afraid,” says Jayashree.