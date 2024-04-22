BDA’s notice against illegal layout goes missing

BENGALURU: A notice that was put up by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) cautioning the public not to get lured and buy plots in an alleged unauthorised layout, has been allegedly removed by unidentified miscreants.

It is suspected that the builders who are developing the layout are behind the act. According to BDA officials, the notice was put up on Wednesday, asking the public not to fall for any kind of lure, and buy plots.

“There was a complaint stating that an unauthorised layout was being developed on Survey number 19/2 of Agrahara village of Pattandur in Bengaluru East taluk of KR Puram hobli. As per Section 15 of Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 1961, BDA had not given any permission to develop land and hence a notice was put up cautioning people who are planning to buy sites there,” said a senior BDA official.