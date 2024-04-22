Bengaluru theatre troupe amplifies Dalit voices through songs of resistance

BENGALURU: Whenever it comes to resisting oppression in any society, theatre, song and poetry become the loudest embodiment of the oppressed. Whether it be Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge or Amir Aziz’s Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega – songs have had the power to create bridges and break barriers simultaneously.

Using this powerful tool, the Bengaluru-based Jangama Collective is bringing Panchama Pada, a theatrical production melding songs of resistance, and heartfelt narratives recorded in the Panchama magazine, which aligned with the Dalit movement in Karnataka. “There aren’t many plays on Dalit experiences and resistance in Kannada.

What was inspiring about Panchama was that all the issues that were there were from real incidents. The atrocities on Dalits and the people who were writing in the magazine were first generation Dalit writers documenting their experiences which really inspired me,” says director Chandra Sekhara K.

The production draws heavily from the visceral writings published in Panchama magazine. “In the ’80s, many of the mainstream newspapers were not addressing Dalit issues so this magazine was started to bridge that gap. When we started reading the archives, we felt like many things are still the same.

That made us want to create a performance where we can talk about these issues with people,” says Lakshmana KP, the designer of the show. Sekhara explains that he did not just want to make a conventional street or stage play. “I wanted to create a play that looks like a protest,” shares the director, adding, “I didn’t want the performance to look like people were acting. It had to look real and represent the reality with sincerity.”