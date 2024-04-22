Girl burnt alive as van catches fire in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A girl was burnt alive and seven others sustained injuries when their van toppled and caught fire after an SUV rammed into it. The incident occurred on the NICE Road near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Madanayakanahalli on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged 15-18 years, is yet to be established while the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said a family of eight persons, who are said to be residents of Dasarahalli, were travelling in the van that was rammed by the SUV from the rear around 9.45 pm. Due to the impact, the van toppled and caught fire. The occupants were in the van and started screaming for help. While the public managed to pull out seven people, the fire spread and the girl was burnt alive.

Among the injured, some sustained fractures while others have burn injuries. They are said to be out of danger, the Nelamangala traffic police, who have registered a case, said.