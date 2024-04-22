‘It’s just onward and upward for me’: Priyamani

BENGALURU: It is arguably one of the best times for actor Priyamani, who is currently enjoying significant success in Bollywood. After Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which was released in December last year, her first Hindi film of this year, Article 370, opened to positive reviews. This month, the actor returned to the big screen once again with her latest film, Maidaan, a period drama, which also stars Ajay Devgn.

The film is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India from 1952 to 1962, and Priyamani portrays his wife, Saira. She describes Saira as someone who goes to any extent to realise her husband’s dreams. “She is the catalyst in his life but pulls the strings when needed. Her relationship with her husband is very pure and different from what it was during that era,” Priyamani adds.

Working with Devgn for the first time, she found him to be a man of few words. “During the shoot, we didn’t have an opportunity to sit down to talk and get to know each other a little better. But, we did discuss how the South industries work and spoke about some of the directors from the Southern industry,” Priyamani says, adding that it was during the promotions that she saw the lighter side of Devgn. “He’s a man of few words, but whatever he says makes so much sense. As an actor, he is simply par excellence,” she adds.