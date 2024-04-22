Namma Yatri slows down as drivers wait for extra cash

BENGALURU: Days after the launch of Namma Yatri cab services in Bengaluru, with the promise of zero surge pricing, commuters complain that the app has slowed down auto-ride bookings, with most rides only being accepted when a tip is added. Most of the customers also highlighted that the fare option, which previously showed a maximum tip of Rs 30, has now been increased to Rs 50.

Rudra Murthy, general secretary of Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union, told TNIE, “The other app-based taxi aggregators can charge commissions of up to 20 per cent on ride fares. However, Namma Yatri is a direct-to-driver app, which eliminates commissions and middlemen altogether.” Hence, drivers wait for customers to add a tip to earn extra; when a tip is added to the base fare, drivers receive an update about the new fare and then accept the ride. Before the ride begins, drivers are informed of the fares and they decide whether to accept the ride, he added.

When TNIE reached out to daily users of Namma Yatri, they reported paying higher fares to book their auto rides lately. Many of them initially believed there was a technical issue with the app, as bookings were unusually slow. However, it has now become common for customers to be unable to secure an auto ride until a tip of Rs 30-50 is added, users said.

Prerna, a college student and daily user of Namma Yatri, remarked that previously, auto rides would get booked in no time through the app. However, now, right after booking, the app quickly displays a pop-up message, asking users to add tips. Auto bookings now only get confirmed when a tip of Rs 30-40 is added.