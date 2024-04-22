On a Lankan food trail

BENGALURU: In our adulting phase, living alone, managing expenses, and learning the daily grind of life, we have all missed our home-cooked comfort food at least once. We might have tried to replicate the recipe by taking guidance from our mothers or a cookbook. But what do you do when you don’t have enough materials to walk you through to make your favourite dish? You write your own cookbook. That’s what London-based Tasha Marikkar has done with Jayaflava, A Celebration of Food, Flavour, and Recipes from Sri Lanka.

The colourful, bright, hardbound book works as an encyclopedia of our neighbouring country giving the reader an insight into the different communities and their cuisine. “I want people to take away one key thing: Sri Lanka is an ethnically diverse country, and our cuisine is rich and has been shaped by the many communities that live there. Despite our bad press in the last few decades, food has always been our great uniter,” says Marikkar.

Excerpts follow:

Your first book on a cuisine close to your heart…

To say that I love Sri Lankan food would be an understatement; it became a passion for me while living in London and when I needed a recipe, there were no authentic recipes in any of the cookbooks I owned. I had a few cookbooks written by legendary ‘Aunties’ but their measurements are so hard to follow – some would refer to a ‘mundu’ of rice which is essentially an old can of condensed milk as a measure. These kinds of recipes are so open to interpretation, and it made it difficult to get a consistent outcome.

I also started to notice that a lot of people my age and younger in Sri Lanka did not know how to cook traditional food, and I knew, that if I did not try to record these recipes, the methods of cooking them would get lost over time. It became a personal mission, ensuring I preserved our key techniques and highlighted what made each recipe so special.

I had a lot of advertising jobs in London. There was one where I worked late nights and the only respite I had was coming home, cooking a comforting Lankan meal. It made me feel connected to my home and culture when I felt drained. Commuting after one long day, it hit me that all these recipes I was collecting should be shared.