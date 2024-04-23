Karnataka: Residents unite to stop borewell drilling for Pg unit

BENGALURU: Alarmed by the drilling of a borewell next to a public one that catered to hundreds of people in Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield, residents united to put an end to the drilling process.

The borewell was being dug by a builder from Andhra Pradesh who is constructing a paying guest (PG) accommodation. Though the builder obtained permission from the Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGWA) to drill a borewell, residents argued that the motive is solely commercial and is next to a public borewell that caters to the water needs of hundreds of residents.

Madhusudhan H, a resident said there is a public borewell that was recently serviced, and if a new borewell for the private building is permitted, the public will suffer. “Hence, we are forced to protest, and we urge the police to take steps. The owner showed us the permission he obtained from KGWA two days ago, but how can officials be insensitive?

When the city is reeling under a water crisis and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already issued orders that no borewells can be drilled, KGWA is giving permission. The owner did not know that if there are objections from the local residents, then the permission would be cancelled,” said Madhusudhan.