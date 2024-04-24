Chennai native booked for attempting to illegally courier 111 SIM cards to Cambodia

BENGALURU: A Chennai native who tried to send 111 sim cards stealthily to Cambodia by a private courier service without declaring its contents was booked by Kempegowda International Airport Police on Monday (April 22).

According to the FIR copy, the individual Syed (37), is a native of West Mambalam in Chennai. He had used the Blue Dart Express service to send a parcel to Cambodia on February 2. While specifying the contents of the parcel, he had left out 111 sim cards that he had booked from India to Cambodia along with other items. The scanner through which parcels are scanned detected the presence of the sim cards.

It was being internally debated for over two months on how to handle the issue. The authorities finally decided to approach the police and file a complaint. Syed has been booked under the Telecommunications Act and under IPC Sections 424 (fraudulent concealment) and 120 (criminal conspiracy).