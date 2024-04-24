Karnataka: 22-yr-old techie held for woman’s murder

BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police arrested a 22-year-old IT professional for the murder of a 48-year-old home-alone woman. Investigations revealed that the woman had got in touch with the accused via social media and they were in a relationship.

The accused is identified as Naveen Gowda, a resident of Avarehalli. He was arrested on Monday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Shobha had been in touch with Naveen for a few days, and the two of them were allegedly in a physical relationship.

Shobha called Naveen at her house in Ganesh Nagar, Kodigehalli, on April 18 night. The two got into a heated argument, and in a fit of rage, he strangled Shobha to death. Naveen escaped through the back door after taking her car, gold ornaments, ATM cards and other belongings.

Shobha was found dead in a naked state in her bedroom on Friday night. Police said they narrowed down on Shobha’s murder by tracking money withdrawals from different ATMs. The police also sourced CCTV footage from these ATMs which helped them to catch Naveen.

Shobha had separated from her husband and was running a driving school. Further investigations is on.