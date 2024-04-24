Karnataka: Cook flees with Rs 50 lakh loot from employer’s home, caught

BENGALURU: The Mahadevapura police arrested a cook who had fled with valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from the house of his employer. The police identified the accused as Surendra Kumar Kamat (36), a native of Bihar, who was working at the residence of Amit Jain, the CEO of a private firm, for over three-and-a-half years. He was given accommodation in the same house, located at Doddanekkundi.

Police said Jain and his family members were away attending a function in Mumbai on April 12, and the theft came to light when they returned on April 15. Kamat, who was given care of the house, was absconding, after allegedly stealing gold jewellery and diamonds worth over Rs 50 lakh, along with Rs 12,000 cash. Jain had filed a complaint suspecting Kamat’s role, following which the police launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

“A team was dispatched to Bihar where they gathered information from his family members, leading them to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, where Kamat was reportedly hiding. On April 18, the police team nabbed Kamat at the railway station,” the police added.