Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt on non-compliance of orders

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, semi-government authorities, statutory bodies and corporations, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Development Authority, on a suo motu public interest litigation initiated over non-compliance with numerous orders it passed from time to time.

Giving a clear message that the casual, lethargic and insensitive approach on the part of the authorities towards compliance of orders and directions of courts cannot be tolerated, and has to be dealt with sternly, the high court on April 8 initiated suo motu public interest litigation. A large number of petitions was filed before it under the Contempt of Courts Act against the state government and its authorities for unreasonable delay in compliance of court’s orders.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice to all 45 respondents -- the state government and its instrumentalities -- after hearing the petition placed before it by the Registrar General of High Court K S Bharath Kumar, through counsel Madhukar Deshpande.