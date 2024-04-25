Seven students held for assaulting two juniors in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Yelahanka New Town police have arrested seven students of a private university in the city for allegedly assaulting two of their juniors.

The victims were allegedly assaulted when they went to see a room for rent in a building near Ramanashree California Resort in Yelahanka on April 18.

The accused students, who have rented rooms on the first floor of the building, forcibly took the two juniors to one of the rooms and tortured them with lit cigarettes. Making the victims hold some drugs, the accused shot a video and threatened to portray them as drug addicts if their demand for money was not met.

In their complaint, the victims stated that the accused extorted Rs 90,000 from them. Of the amount, Rs 40,000 was to be paid as room deposit. The victims stated that the accused also assaulted them with iron rods, demanding Rs 4 lakh.

“All the students are from a private university near Yelahanka. It appears that the victims and the accused must have had a rift in the college. The students are from different states,” said a police officer.

The accused have been charged with kidnap, dacoity, extortion and wrongful confinement. Further investigations are on.