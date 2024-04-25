Unlock rewards with ink on April 26

Keeping up with the spirit of voting day on April 26, the city is extending a range of discounts and activities to encourage people to come out and vote. CE curates a list of offers – culinary delights, spa relaxation, amusement park perks and more – to those making their voices heard

Vote and Match

Connect with your newfound voter status on Tinder! Join the ‘Every Single Vote Counts’ campaign in collaboration with Yuvaa, a youth media organisation and Mark Your Presence, a non-partisan organisation to empower and educate India’s young voters. Use voting-themed stickers like ‘Voting Partner Needed’ and ‘First-time Voter’ on your profile. Swipe through in-app cards for tips on voter registration and connect with those who value civic engagement.

When: Till May 15

Details: tinder.com

Culinary Delight

Sip and enjoy your favourite beverages with quick bites with this 50 per cent discount offer for all those who exercise their right to vote this Friday.

When: April 26-28

Where: Cafe Muziris, Indiranagar

CALL: 080-35710294

Dosae Bites

Get a free Mylari dosae and filter coffee at this iconic restaurant known for their traditional home-style recipes of Karnataka along with a 10 per cent off on the whole menu.

When: April 26

Where: Malgudi Mylari Mane, Koramangala

CALL: 9483888889

Adventure Park Perks

Enjoy a day of unlimited fun at one of the best amusement parks in the city offering 15 per cent off to all voters. To avail the offer, your inked fingers will be verified at the park entrance.

When: April 26 - 28

Where: Wonderla Amusement Park, Mysuru Road

Details: wonderla.com

Flying Home

Air India Express has launched #VoteAsYouAre, offering 19 per cent off for first-time voters aged 18-22. Fly home to vote with discounted fares available on domestic and international routes. For conditions, visit the website or the mobile app, and book the airport closest to your voting district.

When: Till June 1

Details: airindiaexpress.com