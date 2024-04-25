Unplug and unwind

BENGALURU: Screens have become an essential part of our lives, but excessive screen time – use of mobile, tab, TV, and laptop, especially for recreational purposes, can be detrimental to the development of children of all age groups, from babies to teens.

The period between 0 to 3 years is critical for a baby’s development – for rapid brain growth and maturation. During this time, they require significant stimulation through interactions with parents and caregivers like talking, playing, and reading. This is very crucial for babies as they actively explore with their hands, and senses actively, and imitate adults and parents to develop their language, speech, social, and cognitive skills. Failure to develop these skills can lead children to rely heavily on screens for entertainment, eventually leading to screen addiction. It is found that babies and toddlers spend around 2 to 6 hours on screens every day.

Although screens provide colorful entertainment and music, babies and toddlers do not effectively learn from them even though they love to look at the changing images. Research shows that toddlers struggle to transfer 2D screen images to real-world 3D objects. Passive screen time does not foster communication or social skills since screens lack interactive responses, unlike human interaction.

Excessive screen time has various negative effects on kids, such as: