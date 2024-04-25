Vantamuri case: Karnataka HC wants trial completed in 1 yr

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the trial court to complete the trial against the accused, who had stripped and assaulted a woman after her son eloped with a girl from another community at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district, within a year.

The court also directed an officer from the Women and Child Welfare Department to visit the house of the victim once in two months and ensure that she and her family members faced no problems.

It asked the officer to submit a report to the jurisdictional superintendent of police each time he visited the victim.

These directions were issued by a division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit while disposing of a suo motu public interest litigation filed after the incident came to light through media reports on December 12, 2023.

The court was satisfied with the measures taken by the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and allot two acres of land to the victim and to ensure that she and her family members are safe.

Meanwhile, the government informed the court that the victim and her husband live in Vantamuri village and their son and daughter-in-law in another village.

The government stated that the victim and her family members have been provided with police security. Twenty-five armed personnel are providing security to the victim in addition to the civil police constables.