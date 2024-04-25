Vote we expect

Bindu Rao, comic
Earlier, I never took the time to learn about the candidates or their manifestos. For a long time, I avoided political discussions to dodge conflict, as I was not well-informed and people often have differing opinions. However, I’ve decided to educate myself starting with the basics – getting to know the candidates – a small but crucial step towards a better understanding of the political scene. In Bengaluru, water access is a major issue, and nationally, the focus should be on employment and training programmes to enhance employability.
Yashaswini J, IT professional
I want the next government to prioritise issues like poverty, education, inflation, and infrastructure. Although the current government has been in power for 10 years and claims to have made some progress, I have yet to see significant benefits. For example, there may be a focus on small to medium-scale initiatives in entrepreneurship and health, but the outcomes are minimal, benefitting only a few. Despite claims of creating opportunities and reducing unemployment, the reality includes widespread layoffs. There seems to be no substantial improvement, only a maintenance of the status quo. Perhaps the government should introduce new projects or systems that genuinely boost employment.
Sumaa Tekur, author
Elected MPs should effectively represent Bengaluru’s local needs on a national level. They must secure development funds and plan for Bengaluru’s future, envisioning growth and expansion needs for the next 10 to 15 years. A significant concern with the current government is the lack of transparency. Despite claims of controlling inflation and reducing unemployment, reality contradicts these assertions. The government’s focus often seems politically driven rather than development-oriented. If re-elected, they must refocus on development and address essential issues. Their excessive attention to international diplomacy has overshadowed urgent domestic needs.
Abhishek Iyengar, thespian
I want the government to introduce a National Art Policy, similar to the National Education Policy (NEP), to encompass artistes of all kinds within a government-structured framework, which will enhance our rich heritage and culture globally. The implemention the NEP across all levels of the educational curriculum, moving away from the outdated colonial educational policies, is also imperative. Looking ahead, future governments should focus on infrastructure, simplified and accessible taxation, and full implementation of the NEP, as these factors profoundly impact our daily lives and community.
Alvin Joseph Sajeevan, student
The first priority for the next government should be ensuring the independent functioning of democratic institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI). Additionally, the government needs to tackle the communal climate by enacting strict laws against hate speech and removing draconian laws such as the sedition act, allowing for free criticism without fear of being labelled anti-national. The current government has made strides in infrastructure and some aspects of the economy, if one overlooks blunders like demonetisation and rising economic inequality. Future administrations should reduce unsustainable ‘freebies’ and implement long-term sustainable policies, make laws more investor-friendly to rival manufacturing hubs like China and Vietnam. Ultimately, whether the future is grim and communal or progressive and secular will depend on whether the government listens to the common people or caters to the elites.
Gayathri Sriya, student
There’s a lack of awareness about certain critical issues like climate change among the public, which shows the need for greater awareness. A comprehensive climate policy could provide a framework for making informed decisions that align with environmental goals. Investing in renewable energy and clean transportation should also be a priority. On another note, India is significantly behind in cutting-edge technology and science, mainly due to inadequate investment in research. Investing more in local resources and creating industries that can employ people domestically would prevent this brain drain. We need to develop industries that utilise research meaningfully, ensuring it’s not just theoretical but has practical applications, thus supporting a sustainable career path in India.