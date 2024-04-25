Vote we expect

Bindu Rao, comic

Earlier, I never took the time to learn about the candidates or their manifestos. For a long time, I avoided political discussions to dodge conflict, as I was not well-informed and people often have differing opinions. However, I’ve decided to educate myself starting with the basics – getting to know the candidates – a small but crucial step towards a better understanding of the political scene. In Bengaluru, water access is a major issue, and nationally, the focus should be on employment and training programmes to enhance employability.

Yashaswini J, IT professional

I want the next government to prioritise issues like poverty, education, inflation, and infrastructure. Although the current government has been in power for 10 years and claims to have made some progress, I have yet to see significant benefits. For example, there may be a focus on small to medium-scale initiatives in entrepreneurship and health, but the outcomes are minimal, benefitting only a few. Despite claims of creating opportunities and reducing unemployment, the reality includes widespread layoffs. There seems to be no substantial improvement, only a maintenance of the status quo. Perhaps the government should introduce new projects or systems that genuinely boost employment.

Sumaa Tekur, author

Elected MPs should effectively represent Bengaluru’s local needs on a national level. They must secure development funds and plan for Bengaluru’s future, envisioning growth and expansion needs for the next 10 to 15 years. A significant concern with the current government is the lack of transparency. Despite claims of controlling inflation and reducing unemployment, reality contradicts these assertions. The government’s focus often seems politically driven rather than development-oriented. If re-elected, they must refocus on development and address essential issues. Their excessive attention to international diplomacy has overshadowed urgent domestic needs.