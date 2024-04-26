103 year old cancer survivor, 40 others cast their ballots in Bengaluru with help from Manipal Hospitals, ECI

BENGALURU: Upholding the democratic spirit of the country, Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the civic authority - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has facilitated assisted voting for 41 patients aged between 25 and 103 years across Bengaluru constituencies.

In the second phase of the ongoing Parliament elections, 14 constituencies in Karnataka including three – North, Central and South in Bengaluru went to polls on April 26.

“Patients, including 103-year-old cancer survivor Nanjunda Swamy, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road under Dr Shabber Zaveri; Kalavathi (78), undergoing treatment for pneumonia, Srinivas Rao (76), who underwent Uro-surgery on Thursday, and Madhan (25), an accident victim on the path of recovery voted with the help of the Hospital, ECI and BBMP,” said Chief Operating Officer, Karthik Rajagopal, Manipal Hospitals.

He also added that the patients “showcased determination despite medical adversities. Manipal Hospitals, with its initiative, ensured inclusivity and civic duty, providing transportation and medical assistance, and allowing every citizen, regardless of health circumstances, to participate in the democratic process."