All PU Q-paper leak accused acquitted

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2016 II PU chemistry question paper leak case. The examination was held after it was cancelled twice after the question paper was leaked twice. This drew widespread criticism from various quarters.

The court acquitted Kumaraswamy, Eramallaiah, Santhosh Parashuram Agasimani, KM Muralidhar, Manjunath N, Thimmegowda, Nagendra, Anil Kumar UR, Anil Kumar B, Gangadharaiah, Sanjay Arya Banakar, Sathish, D Santhosh and other accused.

The CID filed the chargesheet after taking over the case registered by Malleswaram police based on a complaint filed by the Pre-University Board in September 2016. Judge Muralidhara Pai B pronounced the verdict, acquitting all the accused, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them. The judge directed the accused to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with an undertaking to appear before the appellate court whenever summoned.

The examination was to be held on March 21, 2016. But the question paper was leaked before it. Considering the seriousness of the case, the investigation was handed over to CID. The exam was rescheduled for March 31, 2016. But the question paper was leaked again. In this regard, another case was registered on March 31 by Malleswaram police. This case was also transferred to CID.

The prosecution alleged that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and developed contact with an employee at the treasury office in Hangal. With his assistance, the question papers were leaked.