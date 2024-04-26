Doctor saves woman who suffered cardiac arrest while voting in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman in her fifties turned out to be extremely lucky on Friday morning when she visited the government school at Jumbo Savari Dinne in JP Nagar 8th Phase to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

She suffered a cardiac arrest, Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, who was also waiting in the queue at the booth to cast his vote, plunged into the rescue act by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and saved her life.

Dr Prasad (36), a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, works as a Nephrologist at Narayana Health Centre, Bommasandra.

The woman was trying to take water from a can placed near the queue of voters. She suddenly felt dizzy and began to fall, but was caught by the doctor and another person in the queue.

Dr. Prasad told TNIE, "Upon checking her pulse, I observed it was very low. Her eyes rolled upwards, and her body exhibited no response, with gasping breaths. Acting swiftly, I initiated CPR, resulting in a notable improvement in her condition. Election duty personnel promptly provided her with juice, and an ambulance was summoned, arriving within five minutes to rush her to the hospital." "We might have even lost her if there had been a delay" he added.