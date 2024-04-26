Kannur Express runs over three from Andhra in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three people were run over by Kannur Express near Marathahalli bridge in Bengaluru Railway Division on Wednesday night.

Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and shifted to CV Raman Nagar General Hospital.

According to police sources, the train was proceeding from Yesvantpur to Karmelaram station when the trio were run over around 9.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as C Sasi Kumar, 20, Bala Subrahmanyam, 22, and Lokesh, 20, all from Ramasamudram mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh was a cab driver in Bengaluru, while Kumar and Subrahmanyam had come to Bengaluru in search of jobs. They were living in a paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli.

A source said, “The GRP received information about the incident from the train guard on Wednesday night. A team of GRP personnel went to the spot but found nothing. It was dark there.”

A policeman said, “The spot below the bridge is narrow and it was dark. This left the victims with no space to escape from the approaching train.”