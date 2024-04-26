Trespassing tracks common these days

BENGALURU: Three young men who relocated to Bengaluru in search of better livelihoods, were snuffed out because they made one fatal mistake -- they took a shortcut, walking over railway tracks to reach their destination quicker. Instances of trespassing, resulting in deaths or loss of limbs, are frequently reported. For the public, easy access could prevent such recurring tragedies.

People often make a quick dash across tracks to cross platforms, rather than use a Foot Over Bridge or underpass provided at stations. Videos released on repeated trespassing in the face of approaching trains near Jnanabharati and Hebbal railway stations, were taken note of by Railway officials, and barricading done. But within a few days, they were dismantled or small openings created to facilitate a passage. A senior railway official told TNIE, “With the vast Indian railway network touching nearly 60,000km, it is impossible to barricade its entire route. Central and Western Railway Zones made attempts to barricade the tracks but somehow those who want to take shortcuts create a way out.”

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said, “There is a manifold increase in the number of trains operated, passenger and freight, due to doubling or quadrupling of tracks, elimination of level crossings and automatic signalling across the country. This results in increase in trespassing too. Fencing of tracks, at least in city areas, needs to be restarted. The corporation should fund a Foot Over Bridge in danger-prone areas. Railways needs to make use of CCTVs to identify where such incidences occur repeatedly, and put up steel mesh fencing and hold an awareness campaign.”