Bengaluru hospitals help in-patients cast vote

BENGALURU: Upholding the democratic spirit of the country, Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Friday facilitated assisted voting for 41 patients aged between 25 and 103 years across Bengaluru constituencies.

“Patients, including 103-year-old cancer survivor Nanjunda Swamy, who is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, under Dr Shabber Zaveri, Kalavathi (78), undergoing treatment for pneumonia, Srinivas Rao (76), who underwent uro-surgery on Thursday, and Madhan (25), an accident victim who is on the way to recovery, voted with the help of the hospital, EC and BBMP,” said Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Karthik Rajagopal.

He added that the patients “showcased determination despite medical adversities. Manipal Hospitals, with its initiative, ensured inclusivity and civic duty, providing transportation and medical assistance, and allowing every citizen, regardless of health circumstances, to participate in the democratic process”.

Meanwhile, Sparsh Hospitals also came forward and provided transportation services, comprehensive medical assistance, and convenient access to polling booths for its in-patients.

“To ensure that our in-patients do not miss the opportunity to vote, we are providing wheelchair facility and ambulance services for them to go to polling booths,” said Group COO, Sparsh Hospitals, Bengaluru, Jospeh Pasangha.