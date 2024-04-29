A brush with the art of resistance

BENGALURU: Born during a pivotal era in the formation of modern Indian identity, Raja Ravi Varma played a crucial role in democratising art. His vivid depictions captured the everyday beauty of the subcontinent and brought its mythology to life, making the divine and mythical accessible to a wider audience.

Varma’s influence on the visual arts extends beyond the canvas; his portrayal of Indian women and their expressive eyes often conveying stories of their own, has inspired not only generations of artists but also the Indian film and fashion industries. His impact is evident in the elaborate costumes and dramatic cinematic sets, especially in the portrayal of historical and mythological figures.

In an effort to bridge the past and present, city-based writer and art historian Ganesh Shivaswamy has launched a digital initiative – Reeling Ravi Varma – to make Varma’s legacy more accessible. After authoring a six-volume series on Varma’s life and work last year, Shivaswamy recognised the limitations of print in reaching a broader audience. “Despite exploring hundreds of Varma’s artworks, thousands remain unexamined.

Writing more volumes would be excessive,” Shivaswamy explains. He points to the evolution of society – from revolution and industrialisation to democratisation and digitisation – as paralleling Varma’s own journey from traditional painting to print. “As one of the custodians of his legacy, I felt compelled to embrace digital platforms. Unlike print, digital media allows for dynamic content such as moving images and music and engages with current issues,” Shivaswamy adds.