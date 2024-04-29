Compact & Comfy: MG’s Comet makes a positive stance in Indian market

BENGALURU: MG’s small electric car, the Comet, has made waves in the Indian car market since its launch a year ago. With its compact size, two doors, and four seats, it offers a practical solution for urban commuters. My initial impressions were positive, and after using it for over a month, I’m even more satisfied. Let’s explore what makes the Comet perfect for daily city driving:
Design
The Comet’s design, optimised for city use, features wide doors and spacious interiors despite its compact size. The step-through cabin ensures easy access to both front and back seats, making it ideal for single-driver city commutes.
Power
Equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Comet boasts a claimed range of 230km per full charge, although real-world driving yielded around 190-200 km. With 42 hp and 110 Nm of torque, the electric motor provides smooth acceleration, especially in the city. The addition of fast charging options further enhances convenience, reducing charging time to just 2.5 hours for a full charge.
Driving
The Comet offers a smooth driving experience, with an automatic transmission system and eco-friendly driving modes maximising efficiency and range. While charging infrastructure remains a consideration, public charging stations are feasible with proper planning.
Other features
The Comet excels in manoeuvrability, with a tight turning radius and helpful features like a reverse camera and sensors for effortless parking. Priced competitively between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers excellent value for money.
Verdict
While the Comet has many strengths, some minor drawbacks include the light-coloured cabin prone to staining and the absence of a glove box. Accessing the seat belt may be slightly challenging for front-seat passengers due to the wide doors.
However, these issues are overshadowed by the Comet’s overall appeal as a delightful electric city car. MG Comet emerges as an excellent choice for urban commuters seeking a practical, efficient, and affordable electric vehicle option.
NEW RELEASES
Aprilia rolls out its superbikes
Aprilia, the manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles, has officially launched its extensive superbike portfolio in the Indian market. The company has also announced the appointment of John Abraham as its brand ambassador to spearhead this exciting initiative. All these new superbikes are made available in India as fully-built imported units. RSV4 factory: Rs 31,26,000; RS660: Rs 17,74,000; Tuono 660: Rs 17,44,000; Tuareg 660: Rs 18,85,000 (ex-showroom prices).
Yamaha launches AEROX 155 Version S
India Yamaha Motor has launched the AEROX 155 Version S, a motorbike which embodies the spirit of performance, style and innovation. The latest version of the Maxi-Sports Scooter comes with advanced Smart Key technology, and is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine mated to a CVT transmission. It has a max power output of 15ps and 13.9Nm of torque. The AEROX 155 Version S will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms in two shades — silver and racing blue. It costs Rs 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Mahindra unveils Bolero Neo+
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd unveiled the Bolero Neo+ nine-seater in two variants — the P4 and the premium P10, targeting large families, institutional customers, tour and travel operators, and contractors who lease vehicles to companies. The nine seats are arranged in a 2-3-4 pattern. The ex-showroom prices are: Bolero Neo+ P4 variant: Rs 11.39 lakh; P10 variant: Rs 12.49 lakh.
Jeep’s Compass Night Eagle out
Jeep India drives in the all-black Compass Night Eagle with premium features and sharp design cues. The Night Eagle variant comes with a captivating ‘black’ motif, and a gloss-black finish for the grille, grille rings, 18” alloy wheels, and the roof rails. Features include a panoramic sunroof, connectivity and wireless charger. There are two powertrain options: the 2.0L multijet turbo diesel paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic transmission. Prices start at Rs 25.39 lakh.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’