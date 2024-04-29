Conventional fuel vehicles opt to retrofit CNG kits

BENGALURU: With an increased number of people being fascinated with CNG-powered vehicles, that help reduce operational cost, many car owners, especially those in the travel industry, are opting to retrofit Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits. Users admitted that migrating from petrol and diesel to CNG has helped cut down operation costs by over 30 per cent, with CNG also providing good mileage at a low cost.

Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Transport, Government of Karnataka, said, “Registration of CNG-powered vehicles is increasing every year. However, we see a spike in the number of cars going to retrofit CNG kits.”

“The CNG kits which come in new vehicles are costlier than the retrofitted ones. That’s one of the reason fuelling the spike in retrofitting CNG kits. The cost for retrofitting CNG kits in a BS6 vehicle is around Rs 55,000, and in other variants it is much lesser,” Gnanendra Kumar said.

While there is no exact data available on the number of petrol and diesel vehicles that has opted for retrofitment, Kumar said that he has received request from cab operators like MERU. “We have got a request from MERU Taxi to retro fit all their cars that are providing airport services.