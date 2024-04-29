Four-fold rise in immunodeficiency cases in seven years

BENGALURU: Doctors have noticed a significant rise in the number of children being affected by rare genetic immunodeficiency cases in Bengaluru.

A decade ago such cases were limited to 1-2 per month. But now, at least 10-12 cases are being reported every month. In the previous year alone, more than 200 diagnoses were confirmed and experts anticipate the trend to continue in the coming years as well.

Dr Sagar Bhattad, Consultant, Paediatric Immunology and Rheumatology at Aster CMI Hospital explained that a child falling sick repeatedly and depending on frequent use of antibiotics might indicate a significant genetic immune issue, and such conditions could potentially impact more than one child in the same family.

“Over 450 cases have been identified in the last seven years, with 30 cases being reported annually, which has currently reached to 127 cases being reported every year. The number of cases detected in this time period, has increased approximately four times, and this pattern illustrates a nationwide concern, with an estimation of 1 lakh Indians experiencing undiagnosed immune deficiencies,” told Dr Bhattad.