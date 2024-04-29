Hot couture: Beat the summer in style

BENGALURU: The temperature in Bengaluru is soaring, and the fashion scene has drifted towards comfortable and practical wear...something along the lines of white floral English countryside midi dresses. Even B-town ladies like Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have been spotted in these dresses.

Fashion enthusiasts in the city have figured out many ways to style this midi look. For example, fashion content creator Noopur Artul goes with a breezy and free-flowing look, complete with a straw hat. “It’s summer and I want to keep it simple and earthy. So I just wear a straw hat. It is about being practical and managing the heat. With my look, I feel carefree and happy,” says Artul, who feels white has a positive effect on her.

Not just her but fashion designer Archana Shankar also has similar views. “For me, summers are synonymous with whites. A well-fitted white midi dress goes for all occasions. Also, with the kind of heat wave Bengaluru is going through, wearing trousers is becoming extremely uncomfortable, so a midi dress is perfect,” says Shankar.

Another way to lift the look is accessorising it with a pop of colour. Fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar suggests adding a belt and heels for a sundowner. “For one such event,

I added a black belt to the dress which accentuated my silhouette. I wore green heels to add that pop of colour. It also helped me break the black-and-white monotone,” says Sudhakar.

With all the accessorising, the simplicity of the dress itself is often forgotten. Smitha Yadav, a fashion stylist, wanted to make the simplicity of the dress stand out. “I wore this plain white midi dress to a resort. I found it to be a stunning piece that I decided not to add anything more.

Usually, I would have gone in for some gold jewellery but this time, I kept it simple with a pearl stud,” says Yadav, adding that keeping summer in mind and carrying straw sling bags will add to the holiday feel. She further adds, “I believe the fabric is everything. These dresses feel best if they are in linen or cotton. There are many brands which offer well-fitted midi dresses.”