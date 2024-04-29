Night patrol to be increased, assures Bengaluru Police Commissioner

BENGALURU: Plans are afoot to increase the number of CCTV cameras across the city and step up night patrols to curb crime, said City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Sunday. Addressing the monthly ‘Janasamparka Sabha’ at Gayatri Vihara at Palace Ground, he said the initiative aims to tackle rising crimes in the city.

During the interaction, a woman asked about female paying guest accommodations in Vasanth Nagar, highlighting the challenges faced by working women who arrive at PGs late and facing harassment from eve-teasers. She requested the commissioner to install CCTV cameras and enhance night patrolling, specifically in these areas.

Another issue discussed was the parking of vehicles on both sides of Palace Guttahalli in Vinayaka Circle. This leads to traffic congestion and delays commuters. Residents appealed to the commissioner for measures to ensure a smoother traffic flow. Dayananda instructed traffic police officials to address this problem promptly.

Residents also expressed concerns over inadequate street lighting, making it challenging to walk safely at night. Responding, the commissioner said they will talk to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.