19-yr-old dies as she and her mum stab each other in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: IN a horrific incident, a quarrel between a 60-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter ended in the murder of the latter, after they both stabbed each other. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar in Banashankari police station limits, on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sahitya, who had completed PUC this year. Her mother, who has sustained stab injuries, has been hospitalised. Police said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm, when a fight broke out between the mother and daughter at their house.

They both allegedly picked up knives and started stabbing each other. While the mother stabbed the daughter thrice in the neck and stomach, the daughter stabbed her mother four times. Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to their house and alerted the police on seeing both of them lying in a pool of blood.

The police, who rushed to the scene, shifted both women to hospital, where Sahitya was declared brought dead. The mother, whose name was not revealed, is undergoing treatment. “As per the initial probe, only the two were living in the house. The reasons for the incident will be known only after the mother recovers and we record her statement,” the police said. The Banashankari police have registered a murder case and are further investigating.

Bizman stabs wife to death for seeking divorce

A 43-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his wife, and murdered her by slitting her throat, after she reportedly sought divorce from him. The incident took place in Ilyas Nagar on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Shiafatunnisa (37), a homemaker. The police are on the lookout for her husband Noorulla Khan, a small businessman. The couple was living in Ilyas Nagar. Police said the couple had frequent quarrels. A fight broke out around 7.30 pm on Monday when Shiafatunnisa demanded divorce from her husband. Enraged, Khan stabbed his wife in the neck and other parts of the body repeatedly, before slitting her throat. Hearing her screams, the neighbours went to check, while Khan managed to escape.