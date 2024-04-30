Bengaluru’s min temp hits 25 degrees Celsius, highest for April in 10 yrs

BENGALURU: If it is getting miserably hot during the day, the heat wave now is not sparing people at nights either. Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday — the highest minimum temperature in April in the last ten years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued not just a daytime heat wave alert, but also a ‘warm nights’ warning and an ‘orange alert’ till May 3 in several districts.

On Sunday, Bengaluru recorded the maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius and minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, while on Monday, it was 37.8 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. It is 2.5 degrees Celsius above the normal minimum temperature for this time of the year.

In Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and Raichur, the minimum temperature has risen by over 3 to 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Kalaburagi recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature against the normal of 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday, an increase of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Raichur reported 28.8 degrees Celsius minimum against a normal of 25, while Bagalkot reported the minimum at 28.1 degrees Celsius as against 25 degrees Celsius, an increase of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD rules out heatwave conditions for B’luru

IMD has announced heatwave conditions at isolated places in 18 districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur from April 29 to May 3.

These areas have been placed under ‘Orange alert’. But officials have ruled out heatwave conditions for Bengaluru. The department has warned about heat-related illnesses, especially among the elderly and children, and warned them not to go out in the direct sun and to remain indoors between noon and 3 pm. It has cautioned vulnerable people like infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.