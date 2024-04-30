BWSSB to check illegal discharge of waste water

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB) will speed up inspection of buildings discharging waste water illegally into sewers and rainwater canals, in violation of the Bangalore Water Board Act, and issue notices from May 1, BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasat Manohar said.

There have been instances of unauthorized discharge of waste water into drains which are meant for rainwater flow, and connect to canals. “May 7 is the deadline to stop all unauthorized connections. In the past week, officials inspected 528 buildings under their jurisdiction. Of these, 446 buildings were found to be discharging waste water illegally into sewers. The process of authorization of 221 connections has been started by paying the necessary fee. Notices have been issued to 390 others,” Manohar said. He added that inspection work would be further expedited so that improper disposal of waste water and contamination of rainwater can be avoided.

Residential complexes, hotels and commercial buildings having more than 20 apartments on their premises are to be inspected on priority. Action will be taken against those who have not applied for authorization of sewerage connections even after May 7, he said. He instructed officials that if they fail to get official connections from the Board within 15 days, legal action would be taken against them.Unauthorized disposal of wastewater is highly likely to cause public health problems. Our aim is to prevent this and keep the city clean, he said.