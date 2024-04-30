Rhymes of reforms

Her work as a translator further underscores her commitment to cultural dialogue. “I believe that translation is not a repeat of an original but a new work altogether,” she explains. Her translations span continents, bringing Latin American and European sentiments into the Indian context along with being one of the first poets in the country to get the Charles Wallace fellowship for translating 100 resistance poems from all over the world into Kannada.

Speaking about her process, she says, “I do collaborative work where I’ll ask the poet to present the poem and listen to the musicality of the language, meanings of the language, the historical and socio-political context of whatever the poem is trying to say and try to bring that into Kannada,” says Sagar.

Along with her translation work, Sagar particularly engages in performance poetry which involves collaborating with other artistes and mediums. “I don’t just write poems. I work with musicians and visual artistes. The musicality that is embedded in the Kannada language is the strength of my poems,” highlights Sagar, who is the founder of community-oriented poetry group, Kavya Sanje, which has become a platform for diverse voices.

The poet uses her craft to challenge societal norms. “Writing itself is a political stance. If you are a writer, whoever you might be, realising your privileged identity is extremely important,” she says, further adding, “Kannada literature itself is resistance literature.

All classics of Kannada like Mahabharata and Ramayana are a kind of resistance to the Sanskritised version of the epics. All the heroes and villains in Valmiki and Vyas’s versions take a different turn: villains become heroes, heroes become villains; contesting this whole notion of Aryan identity. My practice is part of that long culture in history,” she says.