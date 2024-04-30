Senior IPS officer Pratap Reddy hangs up boots

BENGALURU: A gentleman officer and one with impeccable service record, IPS officer of 1991 batch and Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division (ISD) CH Pratap Reddy will hang up his boots on superannuation on April 30.

He, along with his senior Kamal Pant, DGP, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Director General, Fire & Emergency Services & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), of the 1990 batch, was scheduled to retire in June this year but Reddy opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) two months ahead due to personal reasons.

In his place, senior IPS officer of 1993 batch, ADGP Malini Krishnamurthy, who is currently Director General, Prisons & Correctional Services, will be promoted as DGP.

Reddy had started his career as assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Arsikere, in Hassan district in 1993. In 2015, as additional commissioner, law & order, Bengaluru city, he had led the first successful extradition of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) subject, in which he and Annamalai, former IPS officer and incumbent Tamil Nadu BJP president, had brought back notorious underworld don Bananje Raja alias Rajendra Kumar. Raja was arrested in Casablanca in February 2015 in the murder case of BJP leader RN Nayak in Ankola in 2013. He was extradited to India in August that year.