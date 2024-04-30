Timeless tales

BENGALURU: When Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi of Travancore ascended to power in 1924, as regent to her nephew, Maharaja Sree Chithira Thirunal, she took the reigns of a kingdom with a social order characterised by rigid caste divisions and entrenched tradition. These norms perpetuated centuries-old inequalities and injustices – so much so, that a few decades earlier, following his visit to the region, Swami Vivekananda had likened it to a ‘lunatic asylum’.

Yet, her seven-year-long reign as regent was so influential that it significantly altered the kingdom’s trajectory. She instituted progressive reforms across education, healthcare, and infrastructure, and played a crucial role in the abolishment of several oppressive social customs, such as the prevention of temple access to marginalised communities.

Commemorating Raja Ravi Varma’s 176th birth anniversary, the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation is presenting an exhibition showcasing the life and times of the Maharani titled Daughter of Providence. It features a never-before-seen portrait of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi as a three-year-old by her grandfather, Ravi Varma, alongside a series of photographs that explore the former’s life – from early childhood to her reign, and her later years in Bengaluru.

“The portrait itself is the highlight. But then we realised that the character depicted in it itself was such a compelling historical figure. Although the painting was made around 1898, she lived until 1985. It’s a huge span of life, where she was born as the artist’s granddaughter, became a princess, then a ruling queen, was marginalised in the royal family, left the palace, and died a completely different person leading a completely different life in a bungalow,” says writer Manu Pillai, whose first non-fiction book The Ivory Throne, chronicled Sethu Lakshmi Bayi’s reign. He further adds,