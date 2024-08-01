DRI seize cocaine, hydroponic weed from two flyers at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, seized narcotic substances from two passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in two different operations between July 18 and 26.

On July 26, based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted a Nigerian woman after she arrived by an Emirates flight from Dubai. “During interrogation, she reportedly admitted that she had ingested a contraband drug in the form of capsules,” said sources. They added that “57 capsules containing around one kg of cocaine, worth over Rs 10 crore in the illicit market, were purged from her body under medical supervision.”

On July 18, DRI officers intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok. “On searching his bags, they reportedly recovered eight vacuum-packed silver-coloured packets containing a greenish substance in lumpy form. The field test kit revealed that it was hydroponic weed (cannabis),” said sources. The total weight of the contraband was 3.6 kg, worth around Rs 3.6 crore in the grey market.

Both passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.