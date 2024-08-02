17-year-old mother ends life unable to take husband's harassment

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old mother of an 11-month-old baby has died by suicide, unable to bear alleged harassment from her 21-year-old husband. The Gangammanagudi police, who have registered a case under the POCSO Act, Child Marriage Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, have arrested the husband.

The police said the victim took the extreme step around 8 pm on Tuesday, after sending her husband, Koushik - a crane operator - out of the house. The incident came to light after her son’s continuous crying attracted a neighbour, Satish, who suspected something amiss. When he went to the victim’s house and looked in through a window, he found her hanging and immediately broke open the door and brought her down, but found her dead.

When in Class 10, the victim reportedly befriended Koushik on Instagram. She was staying at a hostel in Kammagondanahalli then. They then personally met and decided to marry. This was in 2022.

However, her father was against the marriage. But the victim went ahead with her plan. The wedding was not solemnised at any temple or in the presence of family members; the couple exchanged vows in front of a deity’s picture at home. Even after the wedding, the victim continued her studies and later dropped out of college in her first PUC, after she conceived.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Koushik allegedly began harassing his wife soon after the wedding. The harassment continued even after she delivered, since the victim sought his financial assistance in looking after her child. She did not find any support from her other family members too. It is learnt that after the wedding, the victim had already attempted suicide twice.

The accused was produced before the court on Thursday.