BDA should fix allottees’ issues: BJP MLA Suresh Kumar

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) gearing up to invite applications for the allotment of plots in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, former minister and BJP leader Suresh Kumar on Thursday said the agency “should first allot sites in Shivaram Karanth Layout to BDA’s site allotment victims’’.

“I noticed through the media that BDA is gearing up to invite applications from citizens for allotment of plots. I would like to draw your attention to the issue of plot allotment in Banashankari 6th Stage Layout, which is Turahalli forest area. It was a designated forest buffer zone about 20 years ago in 2003-2004, and today more than 1,500 site allottees have not been able to construct their houses because of the standoff between the forest department and BDA,’’ he said. “The BDA and forest department have not been able to discuss and come to an agreement on the ownership of the land.”

He said that similarly, owners of more than 5,000 plots in BDA layouts like Banashankari 6th Stage, Arkavathy Layout, Visvesvaraya Layout and Anjanapura are unable to construct houses as they are not in actual possession of their land.

Complete pending projects soon, BDA told

BDA chairman NA Haris on Thursday inspected the BDA villa project at Hunnigere. He called for its timely completion. A release said, “The chairman inspected the villas. He asked the Authority to develop the garden, swimming pool and club house in a much better manner.” Haris also inspected common amenity sites at Dasarahalli, besides the Malleswaram market and ordered completion of the floor and the parking lot within a month.