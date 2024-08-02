Buildings over 5K sqm to set up two EV charging points, Karnataka electricity board issues order

BENGALURU: All residential and commercial buildings spread over 5,000 square metres, or consuming 250kW or more, will have to install at least two charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

This is part of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) order issued on Wednesday to streamline installation of EV charging stations in residential and commercial spaces in the state. The order came into effect on Thursday (August 1).

The order also stated that individual apartment dwellers can apply for new connections to charge their vehicles, the charges for which have already been fixed by KERC at Rs 4.50 per kWH.

Addressing concerns raised by consumers over installation of charging units, the KERC order said distribution licensees can install charging stations, and the individual connection for each EV charging station should be up to 150kW under Low Tension (LT) connections.

The consumers or associations installing EV charging infrastructure or charging points/stations in common areas of existing or new buildings should obtain due sanction from the government authorities concerned. The meters for these connections should be housed in the existing or new metering panels, the KERC order said.

It also stated that individual flat owners or consumers installing EV charging units can either connect the units to their existing sanctioned load or choose to take a new connection under the EV charging tariff category.

Sources in KERC said multiple grievances were raised during public grievance meetings, which were being redressed. Citizens can now install independent connections or call a third party agency to instal community charging stations. “In the order, we have also given apartment complexes the opportunity to install a bank of charging stations where outsiders can also be permitted to charge their EVs, and pay accordingly,” a KERC official explained.